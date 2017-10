Oct 17 (Reuters) - PETROPAVLOVSK

* SAYS ‍Q3 TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 104,000OZ (COMPARED TO 102,400OZ IN Q3 2016)​

* SAYS ‍GROUP REITERATES ITS 2017 FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 420,000-460,000OZ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)