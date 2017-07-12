FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases second and third quarter production guidance
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases second and third quarter production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest Energy announces 38.2 mmcfe/d initial rate from its first cotton valley pad and increases second and third quarter 2017 production guidance

* Petroquest Energy Inc - sees Q2 2017 68 mmcfe/d -69 mmcfe/d

* Petroquest Energy Inc - currently has about 6 mmcfe/d of net production shut-in due to ongoing repairs to a third party pipeline in Gulf of Mexico

* Sees Q3 2017 production of 85-90 mmcfe/d

* Petroquest Energy - is on track to drill and complete four additional gross wells during 2017 with three gross wells expected to be in progress at year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.