FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PetroQuest Energy updates third quarter 2017 production guidance and hedging
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 23, 2017 / 8:22 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-PetroQuest Energy updates third quarter 2017 production guidance and hedging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - PetroQuest Energy Inc

* PetroQuest Energy announces approximately 41 mmcfe/d combined rate from three latest cotton valley wells, updates third quarter 2017 production guidance and hedging

* PetroQuest Energy Inc - ‍projects its Q3 2017 production will average between 81 - 82 mmcfe per day​

* PetroQuest Energy Inc - ‍during August, co experienced shut-ins at majority of its Gulf Of Mexico fields associated with Hurricane Harvey​

* PetroQuest Energy Inc - ‍during portions of August and September, co’s west delta 89 field was shut-in as a result of a fire on third-party platform​

* PetroQuest Energy Inc - ‍estimates Gulf Of Mexico down-time related to some events totaled about 2.4 mmcfe per day during Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.