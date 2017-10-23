BRIEF-PetroQuest Energy updates third quarter 2017 production guidance and hedging

Oct 24 (Reuters) - PetroQuest Energy Inc

* PetroQuest Energy announces approximately 41 mmcfe/d combined rate from three latest cotton valley wells, updates third quarter 2017 production guidance and hedging

* PetroQuest Energy Inc - ‍projects its Q3 2017 production will average between 81 - 82 mmcfe per day​

* PetroQuest Energy Inc - ‍during August, co experienced shut-ins at majority of its Gulf Of Mexico fields associated with Hurricane Harvey​

* PetroQuest Energy Inc - ‍during portions of August and September, co’s west delta 89 field was shut-in as a result of a fire on third-party platform​

* PetroQuest Energy Inc - ‍estimates Gulf Of Mexico down-time related to some events totaled about 2.4 mmcfe per day during Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: