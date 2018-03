March 6 (Reuters) - Petroteq Energy Inc:

* PETROTEQ ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFTAKE AGREEMENT WITH FIREBIRD LOGISTICS FOR 100% OF PRODUCTION FROM ITS UTAH HEAVY OIL EXTRACTION FACILITY

* PETROTEQ ENERGY INC - ‍ ENTERED A SIX-MONTH AGREEMENT WITH FIREBIRD LOGISTICS​