Sept 21 (Reuters) - Petrus Advisers managing director Klaus Umek tells Wirtschaftswoche

* “We will buy (Comdirect) shares and will increase our holdings to more than five percent.”

* Petrus Advisers has asked for a reshuffle of the supervisory board, a new management incentive programme, 25 mln eur in cost cuts and a sale of Comdirect’s eBase unit Further company coverage: