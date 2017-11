Nov 10 (Reuters) - Petrus Resources Ltd

* Petrus resources announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Says ‍Q3 average production was 10,567 boe/d in 2017 compared to 7,100 boe/d for same period in 2016​

* Qtrly FFO $0.16 per share‍​