BRIEF-Pets At Home says financial outlook for year in line with expectations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC

* GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.0% TO £256.5M FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD FROM 31ST MARCH TO 20TH JULY 2017

* MERCHANDISE REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.8% TO £216.4M IN 16 WEEK PERIOD TO JULY 20

* SERVICES REVENUE UP 18.8% TO £40.1M, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE VET PRACTICE INCOME UP 19.7% TO £16.2M FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD FROM 31ST MARCH TO 20TH JULY 2017

* GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.7% FOR FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD FROM 31ST MARCH TO 20TH JULY 2017

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR IS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS