Jan 18 (Reuters) - PEUGEOT:

* ‍MANGUALDE PLANT: CREATES THIRD TEAM TO CATER TO STRONG DEMAND FOR ITS LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (LCVS)​

* ‍53,600 PEUGEOT PARTNER AND CITROËN BERLINGO UNITS SOLD IN 2017, UP 7.8% ON 2016​

* ‍THIRD PRODUCTION TEAM AND 225 JOBS TO BE CREATED AS FROM APRIL 2018​