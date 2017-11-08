FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peyto announces Q3 FFO per share c$0.85
November 8, 2017 / 9:45 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Peyto announces Q3 FFO per share c$0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

* Peyto announces Q3 2017 results, earnings per share up 93%

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.85

* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp - ‍Q3 2017 production of 612 MMCFE/D (101,951 boe/d) was up 6pct from q3 2016​

* Peyto Exploration & Development - ‍board has approved a preliminary first half 2018 budget which includes a capital program of approximately $150 million​

* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp - ‍for second half of 2018, Peyto intends to embark on a larger capital program of approximately $300 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
