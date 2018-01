Jan 4 (Reuters) - PFB Corporation:

* PFB CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* PFB CORPORATION -‍CO MAY PURCHASE UP TO MAXIMUM OF 50,000 OF ITS COMMON SHARES, REPRESENTING 0.74% OF CO‘S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES​

* PFB CORPORATION - ‍PURCHASES BY CORPORATION CAN COMMENCE ON JANUARY 10, 2018 AND WILL END NO LATER THAN JANUARY 11, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: