Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum

* dgap-adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: district court of Wetzlar decides on the application by Pangea GmbH for the judicial appointment of supervisory board members

* Says Wetzlar court has appointed Ayla Busch, managing director of Pangea, to Pfeiffer’s supervisory board as of Oct. 26, 2017

