Feb 16 (Reuters) - PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG:

* PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUES FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017. EBIT AND EBIT MARGIN BURDENED BY SPECIAL EFFECTS.

* FY SALES ROSE 23.8 PERCENT TO 587 MILLION EUR

* FY ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO 73.9 MILLION EUROS, AN INCREASE OF 5.9 MILLION EUROS OVER PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE OF 68.0 MILLION EUROS​

* FY END ‍ORDER BACKLOG OF 127.4 MILLION EUROS, AN INCREASE OF e76.2 PERCENT OVER PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)