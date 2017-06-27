FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 1:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Pfizer expects to hire an additional 80 employees over coming years to support research at new research and development facility in Chesterfield, Missouri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer Inc- Expects to hire an additional 80 employees over coming years to support research at new research and development facility in Chesterfield, Missouri

* Pfizer Inc- Construction of new research and development facility in Chesterfield, Missouri is expected to be complete by mid-2019

* Pfizer- New campus to be owned by co,will bring together more than 450 employees currently working at multiple locations which co leases in St. Louis area​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

