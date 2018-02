Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR TWO HEMATOLOGY MEDICINES, MYLOTARG™ AND BOSULIF®

* PFIZER INC - CHMP OF EMA HAS ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINIONS RECOMMENDING THAT MYLOTARG, BOSULIF BE GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATIONS IN EU