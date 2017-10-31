BRIEF-Pfizer reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.47

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer reports third-quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pfizer Inc - narrowed certain 2017 financial guidance ranges
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67
* Pfizer Inc - qtrly reported revenue $13,168 million versus $13,045 million
* Pfizer Inc - raised midpoint of FY adjusted diluted EPS guidance range by $0.03 to a range of $2.58 to $2.62
* Pfizer Inc - qtrly innovative health segment revenue $8,118 million versus $7,332 million
* Pfizer Inc - sees FY revenues $52.4 billion to $53.1 billion
* Pfizer Inc - expects that any decision regarding strategic alternatives for consumer healthcare would be made during 2018
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $52.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $13.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S