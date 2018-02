BRIEF-Pfizer Reports Q4 EPS Of $2.02

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.02

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE $13,703 MILLION VERSUS $13,627 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES REPATRIATION TAX LIABILITY OF APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION, PAYABLE TO U.S. TREASURY

* QTRLY INNOVATIVE HEALTH SEGMENT REVENUE $8,218 MILLION VERSUS $7,726 MILLION

* PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, INCLUDING REVENUES OF $53.5 TO $55.5 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.90 TO $3.00

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES $7.4 BILLION TO $7.9 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $13.68 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PFIZER - OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS, CO PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $5.0 BILLION IN CAPITAL PROJECTS IN U.S.

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.78, REVENUE VIEW $53.88 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PFIZER - ALSO PLANS TO MAKE $500 MILLION CONTRIBUTION TO ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN IN 2018

* 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REFLECTS A FULL YEAR CONTRIBUTION FROM CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.62‍​

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT ANY DECISION REGARDING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE WILL BE MADE DURING 2018

* PFIZER - ALLOCATED ABOUT $100 MILLION FOR SPECIAL, ONE-TIME BONUS TO BE PAID TO ALL NON-EXECUTIVE COLLEAGUES IN Q1 2018

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 ALSO ASSUMES NO GENERIC COMPETITION FOR LYRICA IN U.S. UNTIL JUNE 2019

* PFIZER - IN 2018, ANTICIPATES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENTS OF $0.34/SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

* PFIZER - DESPITE ABSORBING $2.1 BILLION IMPACT FROM PRODUCTS THAT LOST MARKETING EXCLUSIVITY, CO WAS STILL ABLE TO ACHIEVE 1% OPERATING. REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 IH OPERATIONAL REVENUE GROWTH WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOWER REVENUES FOR VIAGRA IN U.S.

* ‍AS A RESULT OF ENACTMENT OF TCJA, Q4 AND FY 2017 PROVISION FOR TAXES ON REPORTED INCOME WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $10.7 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: