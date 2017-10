Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business

* Pfizer - engaged Centerview Partners LLC, Guggenheim Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as financial advisors for strategic review process​

* Pfizer - ‍range of options will be considered, including a full or partial separation of Consumer Healthcare business from pfizer through a spin-off​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: