BRIEF-PFSweb reports third quarter 2017 results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - PFSweb Inc

* Pfsweb reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $77.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PFSweb Inc - ‍PFS is revising its outlook for 2017 service fee equivalent revenue and adjusted EBITDA​

* PFSweb inc sees ‍fy 2017 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $230 million and $235 million​

* PFSweb Inc sees fy 2017 ‍adjusted ebitda to range between $21 million and $23 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: