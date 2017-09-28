FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 28, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround

* P&G says “continue to conclude that MR. Peltz does not offer best solution for our board and for Procter & Gamble company, today”

* P&G says will continue to look for new board members

* P&G - ‍conducted extensive diligence and continue to “conclude that MR. Peltz does not offer best solution for our board and for Procter & Gamble today​”

* P&G - ‍board “issued an open letter responding to select alumni of H.J. Heinz company board of directors​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

