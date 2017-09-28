BRIEF-P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* P&G board of directors reinforces strong support for P&G turnaround

* P&G says “continue to conclude that MR. Peltz does not offer best solution for our board and for Procter & Gamble company, today”

* P&G says will continue to look for new board members

* P&G - ‍board "issued an open letter responding to select alumni of H.J. Heinz company board of directors​"