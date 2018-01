Jan 2 (Reuters) - PG NIKAS SA:

* SAYS CONVERSION OF 9 MILLION BONDS OF GIVENRISE INVESTMENTS TO 30 MILLION NEW SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0.30 EACH

* SAYS AFTER CONVERSION SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY AMOUNT OF EUR 12 MILLION WITH 40 MILLION NEW SHARES Source text: bit.ly/2CqPTj7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)