BRIEF-P&G Q4 earnings per share $0.82

July 27 (Reuters) - P&G:

* P&G announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 sales $16.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.02 billion

* P&G - ‍organic sales increased two percent for quarter​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* P&G qtrly baby, feminine & family care segment organic sales were unchanged versus prior year

* P&G qtrly fabric & home care segment organic sales increased five percent versus year ago

* P&G - ‍P&G said it is projecting organic sales growth in range of two to three percent for fiscal year 2018​

* P&G - ‍P&G estimates all-in sales growth of about three percent for fiscal 2018​

* P&G - ‍company said it expects core earnings per share growth of five to seven percent for fiscal 2018 versus core EPS of $3.92 in fiscal 2017​

* P&G - ‍P&G said it expects results for Q1 of fiscal 2018 to be lowest organic sales and core EPS growth period of year​

* P&G - ‍all-in gaap earnings per share are expected to decrease 26% to 28% for 2018 versus fiscal year 2017 gaap EPS of $5.59​

* P&G - ‍fiscal 2018 gaap eps estimate includes approximately $0.10 per share of non-core restructuring costs​

* P&G - ‍top-line headwinds from portfolio choices and recent gillette price reduction in u.s. Will primarily impact first half of fiscal 2018​

* P&G - ‍additionally, productivity savings are expected to build throughout fiscal 2018​

* P&G - ‍expects results for Q1 of fiscal 2018 to be lowest organic sales and core EPS growth period of year​