#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 15, 2017 / 10:41 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-P&G updates preliminary proxy vote tabulation results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co

* P&G updates preliminary proxy vote tabulation results

* P&G-‍proxy voting results tabulated by independent inspector indicate Nelson Peltz is leading ernesto zedillo in director vote by about 0.0016 pct of shares outstanding

* P&G - ‍proxy voting results are still preliminary and are subject to a review and challenge period​

* P&G - will disclose final proxy voting results after receiving independent inspector of elections’ final certified report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
