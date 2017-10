Oct 9 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp -

* ‍PG&E responds to devastating, wind-driven wildfires in North Bay​

* ‍About 100,000 PG&E customers in Napa and Sonoma counties were without electric service as of mid-day Monday due to fires​

* ‍About 30,000 PG&E gas customers were without service​