June 20 (Reuters) - PHARMACY CHAIN 36.6

* SAYS LAUNCHES ONLINE PHARMACY 366.RU WITH SAP CIS‍​

* SAYS THANKS TO LAUNCH OF NEW PROJECT ESTIMATED SHARE OF INTERNET SALES WILL GROW TO 10% FROM 1% BY MID-2018 Source text: bit.ly/2ryEFQX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)