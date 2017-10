Sept 22 (Reuters) - PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE SA:

* REG-PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE: H1 2017 NET PROFIT UP 5.73%

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 10.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​72.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 63.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT ITS TARGETS WILL BE MET AND CONFIRMS THAT ITS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS REMAIN ON TRACK

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 16.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.6 MILLION YEAR AGO