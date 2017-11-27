BRIEF-Pharmarise Holdings says mergers between units

Nov 27(Reuters) - Pharmarise Holdings Corp

* Says its wholly owned Tokyo-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary will merge with its wholly owned Saitama Ken-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary and the Saitama Ken-based subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Says its wholly owned Osaka-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary will merge with its wholly owned Kyoto-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary and the Kyoto-based subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Mergers effective Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iAfhUZ

