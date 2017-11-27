FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pharmarise Holdings says mergers between units
Sections
Featured
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Banks
No more pain for UK banks in 2017 BoE tests
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Market Analysis
Crypto-currency crackdown sparks search for safe havens
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
Redacted Brexit reports spark new row in parliament
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 27, 2017 / 7:35 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pharmarise Holdings says mergers between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27(Reuters) - Pharmarise Holdings Corp

* Says its wholly owned Tokyo-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary will merge with its wholly owned Saitama Ken-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary and the Saitama Ken-based subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Says its wholly owned Osaka-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary will merge with its wholly owned Kyoto-based dispensing pharmacy operation subsidiary and the Kyoto-based subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Mergers effective Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iAfhUZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.