Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pharmaxis Ltd

* ‍Net profit after tax for quarter was $21.3 million compared to a loss of $4.1 million in september quarter of 2016​

* Qtrly total revenue A$28.8 million versus A$4.8 mln‍​