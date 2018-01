Jan 2 (Reuters) - Pharmesis International Ltd:

* ‍QI JIE APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* JIANG YUN HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍WU XUEDAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​