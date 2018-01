Jan 17 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* PHARMING ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR RUCONEST® FOR PROPHYLAXIS OF HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA ATTACKS

* ‍FDA INDICATED SBLA IS SUFFICIENTLY COMPLETE TO PERMIT SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW

‍FDA SET AN ACTION DATE OF SEPTEMBER 21, 2018​