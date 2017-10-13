BRIEF-Phaserx announces corporate restructuring and review of strategic alternatives

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PhaseRx Inc
* PhaseRx announces corporate restructuring and review of strategic alternatives
* PhaseRx inc - Reorganization includes a reduction in PhaseRx’s workforce by 10 employees
* PhaseRx Inc - Board of directors has also begun a review of strategic alternatives, including but not limited to a potential merger transaction
* PhaseRx Inc - As of June 30, 2017, PhaseRx had cash and equivalents of $8.4 million and a total of 20 employees
* PhaseRx Inc - Board of directors has made a determination to delay development of its lead product candidate PRX-OTC