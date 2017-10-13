FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phaserx announces corporate restructuring and review of strategic alternatives
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 13, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Phaserx announces corporate restructuring and review of strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PhaseRx Inc

* PhaseRx announces corporate restructuring and review of strategic alternatives

* PhaseRx inc - ‍Reorganization includes a reduction in PhaseRx’s workforce by 10 employees​

* PhaseRx Inc - ‍Board of directors has also begun a review of strategic alternatives, including but not limited to a potential merger transaction​

* PhaseRx Inc - ‍As of June 30, 2017, PhaseRx had cash and equivalents of $8.4 million and a total of 20 employees​

* PhaseRx Inc - ‍ Board of directors has made a determination to delay development of its lead product candidate PRX-OTC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
