Oct 24 (Reuters) - PHELIX NV:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT OF INTENTION WITH ASC GROUP FOR ACQUISITION OF ALUMEXX‍​

* TOTAL ACQUISITION PRICE TO AMOUNT TO EUR 555,000

* TO ISSUE 3.7 MILLION A-SHARES AT EUR 0.15 PER SHARE AND LOCK-UP PERIOD OF TWO YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2yNMAA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)