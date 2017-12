Dec 28 (Reuters) - PHELIX NV:

* SHAREHOLDERS PHELIX N.V. AGREE ON TAKING OVER ALUMEXX

* PHELIX NV WILL TAKE THE NAME ALUMEXX‍​

* AFTER MERGER WITH ALUMEXX, CO‘S AND ALUMEXX‘S SHARES WILL BE TRATED UNDER NAME ALUMEXX FROM JAN 2 ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)