BRIEF-PHH Corp comments on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 8, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-PHH Corp comments on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PHH Corp

* PHH Corporation comments on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice

* PHH Corp - ‍Under terms of agreements, PHH will pay approximately $75 million in aggregate to DOJ.​

* PHH - ‍settlement covers certain mortgage loans insured by Federal Housing Administration during period between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2011​

* PHH Corp - ‍Settlement agreements also cover certain mortgage loans insured by VA, and certain mortgage loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac​

* PHH Corp - ‍“We have agreed to resolve these matters, which cover certain legacy origination and underwriting activities, without admitting liability”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

