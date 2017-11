Nov 7 (Reuters) - PHH Corp:

* PHH Corporation announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $1.14

* PHH Corp - ‍board of directors has provided a new authorization for up to $100 million of share repurchases as next step in capital return plan​

* PHH Corp - qtrly ‍net revenues $121 million versus $197 million​