Jan 17 (Reuters) - PHICOMM AG:

* DECIDES ON CASH CAPITAL INCREASE‍​

* ISSUE PRICE 1.60 EUROS PER SHARE

* ‍TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY 0.7 MILLION EURO TO UP TO 1.4 MILLION EURO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)