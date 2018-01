Philip Morris International Inc:

* SAYS IT HAS DECIDED TO REQUEST VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF ITS SHARES FROM EURONEXT PARIS.​

* ‍THIS REQUEST HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EURONEXT PARIS SA.​

* PHILIP MORRIS SAYS PROCEDURE WILL ALLOW PMI SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS TO BE TRADED ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: