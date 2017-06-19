FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Philip Morris to build smoke-free product facility in Germany
June 19, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Philip Morris to build smoke-free product facility in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* Philip Morris International Inc - plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets

* Philip Morris International Inc - construction of 80,000 m2 facility is scheduled to begin in late 2017

* Philip Morris International Inc - once fully operational in early 2019, factory is expected to employ about 500 people

* Philip Morris - new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce Heets, tobacco units to be used with electronic tobacco heating device Iqos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

