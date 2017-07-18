BRIEF-Philip Renaud says Renaud, entity over which he exercises control now own about 30.56 pct of shares of Kane Biotech

July 18 (Reuters) - Philip Renaud:

* Says acquired 12.5 million units of Kane Biotech in connection with corporation's previously announced non-brokered private placement

* Philip Renaud is chairman and a director of Kane Biotech Inc

* Renaud and entity over which Renaud exercises control now own about 30.56 percent of current issued and outstanding shares of Kane Biotech

* Renaud, entity over which he exercises control have no current intention to acquire ownership/control over additional securities of Kane