BRIEF-Philips demonstrates efficacy of Stellarex .035" low-dose drug-coated balloon in clinical trial at two years
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 14, 2017 / 7:52 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Philips demonstrates efficacy of Stellarex .035" low-dose drug-coated balloon in clinical trial at two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Nv:

* Efficacy of Philips’ Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon demonstrated in clinical trial at two years

* Koninklijke Philips NV says ‍data shows Stellarex demonstrates higher efficacy and patency results, longer treatment durability compared to uncoated balloon​

* Koninklijke Philips NV -‍ 2 year data from ILLUMENATE EURCT validates durable clinical performance of Stellarex low-dose drug-coated balloon​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

