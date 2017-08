BRIEF-Philips Q2 net income from continuing operations rises to 161 million euros

July 24 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* Q2 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR 161 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 118 MILLION IN Q2 2016

* Q2 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 252 MILLION, OR 5.9% OF SALES, COMPARED TO EUR 265 MILLION, OR 6.4% OF SALES, IN Q2 2016

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITA IMPROVED 15% TO EUR 439 MILLION, OR 10.2% OF SALES, COMPARED TO EUR 383 MILLION, OR 9.3% OF SALES, IN Q2 2016

* PHILIPS REPORTS Q2 SALES OF EUR 4.3 BILLION, WITH 4% COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR 161 MILLION, DRIVEN BY A 15% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITA TO EUR 439 MILLION

* AS OF Q2 2017, PHILIPS PRESENTS RESULTS OF PHILIPS LIGHTING AS A DISCONTINUED OPERATION

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* CONTINUES TO BE IN DISCUSSIONS ON CIVIL MATTER WITH US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE REPRESENTING FDA ARISING FROM PAST INSPECTIONS BY FDA IN AND PRIOR TO 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)