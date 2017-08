Aug 11 (Reuters) - Philippine Seven Corp

* Net income in the second quarter was almost flat at 288.3 million pesos

* Store count by the end of June 30 reached 2,087, up by 347

* Same store sales grew by 1.2 pct during the second quarter

* Quarterly revenue from merchandise sales 8.3 billion pesos versus 7.4 billion pesos

* "For this year, the company will be setting its capital expenditures budget to at least 3.5 billion pesos"