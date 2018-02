Feb 26 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP:

* PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP SAYS CO, PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS GP LLC ENTERED EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SAYS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ‍PARTNERSHIP'S COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS HAVING OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $250 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2BQWIK1) Further company coverage: