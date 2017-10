BRIEF-Phillips 66 partners reports Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Phillips 66 partners reports third-quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Phillips 66 partners LP - ‍increased quarterly distribution by 5 percent to $0.646 per common unit​

* Phillips 66 partners LP - ‍on track to deliver our 30 percent five-year annual distribution growth target​

* Phillips 66 partners LP - ‍well positioned to achieve our $1.1 billion run-rate EBITDA goal by end of 2018​

* Phillips 66 partners LP - qtrly total revenues and other income $245 million versus $234 million in Q2 ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $236.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S