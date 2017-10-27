BRIEF-Phillips 66 reports Q3 earnings per share $1.60

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Phillips 66
* Phillips 66 reports third-quarter earnings of $823 million or $1.60 per share
* Q3 earnings per share $1.60
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.66
* Further reducing 2017 capital guidance
* Midstream’s third-quarter earnings were $85 million, compared with $59 million in q2 of 2017
* Capital expenditures and investments for 2017 are expected to be approximately $2 billion
* Chemicals’ third-quarter earnings were $121 million, compared with $196 million in q2 of 2017
* Capital expenditures and investments for 2018 are expected to be between $2 billion and $3 billion
* Phillips 66 says refining’s third-quarter earnings were $550 million, compared with $224 million in q2 of 2017
* Phillips 66 says announced new $3 billion share repurchase program in qtr
* Phillips 66 says the $3 billion share repurchase program was announced earlier in october