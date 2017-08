Aug 4 (Reuters) - Phoenitron Holdings Ltd:

* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately hkd5.7 million for hy

* Expected result due to reduction of segment profit by about hkd0.9 million and hkd1.0 million respectively for overseas sim card segment and sales of petro- chemical products segment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: