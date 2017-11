BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano 9-month result after taxes down 9.9 pct at 17.4 million euros​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍NET SALES TOTALLED EUR 470.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 430.5 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍INCOMING ORDERS INCREASED BY 8.3% FROM EUR 432.6 MILLION TO EUR 468.4 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT FELL BY 9.2% FROM EUR 28.9 MILLION TO EUR 26.2 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍RESULT AFTER TAXES WAS EUR 17.4 MILLION, DOWN 9.9% ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 19.2 MILLION)​

* SEES FY OPERATING RESULT BEFORE ONE-OFF EXPENSES AT UPPER END OF EUR 36-40 MILLION TARGET RANGE