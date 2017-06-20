FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
June 20, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Phoenix Metals Corp:

* Change of business and financing update

* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions

* In conjunction with deal, co will be conducting non-brokered private placement financing of up to 22.5 million units at $0.20 per unit

* In conjunction with deal, co will be conducting non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10.3 million units at $0.17 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

