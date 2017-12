Dec 18 (Reuters) - Phoenix Solar Ag:

* PHOENIX SOLAR INC. TO FILE FOR CHAPTER 7 INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS

* ‍SUBSEQUENT TO INSOLVENCY FILING OF PARENT COMPANY, ALL PENDING ORDERS AND CONTRACTS WERE CANCELLED BY RESPECTIVE CUSTOMERS​

* ‍MANAGEMENT OF PHOENIX SOLAR INC, US SUBSIDIARY OF CO, WILL FILE FOR INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS UNDER CHAPTER 7 OF US BANKRUPTCY CODE​

* ‍MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED IMMEDIATE LIQUIDATION PROCEEDINGS WERE NECESSARY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: