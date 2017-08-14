FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 hours ago
BRIEF-Photronics announces investment agreement to expand FPD manufacturing into China
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
U.S.
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
technology
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
Commentary
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 14, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Photronics announces investment agreement to expand FPD manufacturing into China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc

* Photronics Inc - ‍plan to invest a minimum of $160 million over next five years​

* Photronics Inc - through unit, will build and operate a facility to engage in research and development, manufacture and sale of FPD photomasks​

* Photronics Inc- ‍financing for project will be a mix of transferred capital and cash, with option of local financing​

* Photronics Inc - unit ‍has signed an investment agreement with Hefei State High-Tech Industry Development Zone​

* Photronics Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Photronics, through its subsidiary, will build and operate a facility to engage in research and development​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.