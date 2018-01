Jan 18 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc:

* PHOTRONICS - ‍ EFFECTIVE JAN 20, 2018, MACRICOSTAS WILL NO LONGER BE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF CO - SEC FILING​

* PHOTRONICS INC - ‍MACRICOSTAS WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL NO LONGER BE AN EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY​ Source text - (bit.ly/2Bchy2w) Further company coverage: